2015 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with six, followed by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd with five nods

By Zach Johnson Oct 13, 2015 1:30 PMTags
MusicAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesEd SheeranThe WeekndAmerican Music Awards
Awards season is just around the corner!

Joe Jonas and Charlie Puth appeared live on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday to announce the nominees in six categories for the 2015 American Music Awards. Five additional categories were then announced in real time via TheAMAs' Snapchat. Finally, ABC News live-streamed the remaining 12 categories and recapped the 11 previously announced categories.

The 2015 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date. American Idol's Jennifer Lopez will host this year's event.

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six nominations, while Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tie with five nominations each. Sam Hunt, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Walk the Moon trail with three nominations each, followed by Jason Aldean, Chris Brown, Luke Bryan, Drake, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Charlie Puth, Rihanna, Mark Ronson and Wiz Khalifa with two nominations each.

Fans can vote for each category once per day and per platform by either visiting AMAvote.com; posting a status on Facebook that includes the nominee's name and the category's hashtag within the post(s); or posting a tweet that includes the nominee's name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the post(s). Voting for New Artist of the Year, presented by Kohl's and Collaboration of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, will open Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Here are the nominees for the 2015 American Music Awards:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Nicki Minaj

One Direction

Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith

Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S

Fetty Wap

Sam Hunt

Tove Lo

Walk the Moon

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk!"

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"

Taylor Swift – "Blank Space"

The Weeknd – "Can't Feel My Face"

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR UN-LEASHED BY T-MOBILE

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"

Rihanna & Kanye West feat. Paul McCartney – "FourFiveSeconds"

Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk!"

Skrillex & Diplo feat. Justin Bieber – "Where Are Ü Now"

Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Nick Jonas

Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Maroon 5

One Direction

Walk the Moon

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Ed Sheeran – x

Sam Smith – In the Lonely Hour

Taylor Swift – 1989

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Zac Brown Band

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean – Old Boots, New Dirt

Florida Georgia Line – Anything Goes

Sam Hunt – Montevallo

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Fetty Wap

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

Drake – If You're Reading This It's Too Late

Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown – X

D'Angelo and The Vanguard – Black Messiah

The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Fall Out Boy

Hozier

Walk the Moon

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Meghan Trainor

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Enrique Iglesias

Ricky Martin

Romeo Santos

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Casting Crowns

Hillsong United

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Zedd

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Fifty Shades of Grey

Empire: Original Soundtrack from Season 1

Pitch Perfect 2

