2015 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Awards season is just around the corner!
Joe Jonas and Charlie Puth appeared live on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday to announce the nominees in six categories for the 2015 American Music Awards. Five additional categories were then announced in real time via TheAMAs' Snapchat. Finally, ABC News live-streamed the remaining 12 categories and recapped the 11 previously announced categories.
The 2015 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date. American Idol's Jennifer Lopez will host this year's event.
Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six nominations, while Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tie with five nominations each. Sam Hunt, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Walk the Moon trail with three nominations each, followed by Jason Aldean, Chris Brown, Luke Bryan, Drake, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Charlie Puth, Rihanna, Mark Ronson and Wiz Khalifa with two nominations each.
Fans can vote for each category once per day and per platform by either visiting AMAvote.com; posting a status on Facebook that includes the nominee's name and the category's hashtag within the post(s); or posting a tweet that includes the nominee's name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the post(s). Voting for New Artist of the Year, presented by Kohl's and Collaboration of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, will open Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Here are the nominees for the 2015 American Music Awards:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Nicki Minaj
One Direction
Ed Sheeran
Sam Smith
Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S
Fetty Wap
Sam Hunt
Tove Lo
Walk the Moon
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk!"
Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"
Taylor Swift – "Blank Space"
The Weeknd – "Can't Feel My Face"
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR UN-LEASHED BY T-MOBILE
Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – "See You Again"
Rihanna & Kanye West feat. Paul McCartney – "FourFiveSeconds"
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk!"
Skrillex & Diplo feat. Justin Bieber – "Where Are Ü Now"
Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar – "Bad Blood"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Nick Jonas
Ed Sheeran
Sam Smith
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Maroon 5
One Direction
Walk the Moon
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Ed Sheeran – x
Sam Smith – In the Lonely Hour
Taylor Swift – 1989
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Zac Brown Band
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean – Old Boots, New Dirt
Florida Georgia Line – Anything Goes
Sam Hunt – Montevallo
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Fetty Wap
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cole – 2014 Forest Hills Drive
Drake – If You're Reading This It's Too Late
Nicki Minaj – The Pinkprint
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Trey Songz
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown – X
D'Angelo and The Vanguard – Black Messiah
The Weeknd – Beauty Behind the Madness
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Fall Out Boy
Hozier
Walk the Moon
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Enrique Iglesias
Ricky Martin
Romeo Santos
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Casting Crowns
Hillsong United
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Zedd
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Fifty Shades of Grey
Empire: Original Soundtrack from Season 1
Pitch Perfect 2