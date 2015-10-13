2015 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Awards season is just around the corner!

Joe Jonas and Charlie Puth appeared live on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday to announce the nominees in six categories for the 2015 American Music Awards. Five additional categories were then announced in real time via TheAMAs' Snapchat. Finally, ABC News live-streamed the remaining 12 categories and recapped the 11 previously announced categories.

The 2015 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date. American Idol's Jennifer Lopez will host this year's event.

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six nominations, while Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tie with five nominations each. Sam Hunt, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Walk the Moon trail with three nominations each, followed by Jason Aldean, Chris Brown, Luke Bryan, Drake, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Charlie Puth, Rihanna, Mark Ronson and Wiz Khalifa with two nominations each.

Fans can vote for each category once per day and per platform by either visiting AMAvote.com; posting a status on Facebook that includes the nominee's name and the category's hashtag within the post(s); or posting a tweet that includes the nominee's name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the post(s). Voting for New Artist of the Year, presented by Kohl's and Collaboration of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, will open Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Here are the nominees for the 2015 American Music Awards: