Big Sean Predicted Kanye West's Presidency in 2012, Plus See A$AP Rocky's "Not Impressed" Face

Who needs psychics when we have Big Sean?

The rapper proved to be some sort of mystical being back in 2012, as he predicted Kanye West would run for president in the future! A tweet from that year, which has since been rediscovered because of Kanye's 2020 presidential announcement at the VMAs Sunday night, shows Big Sean had some clue about the Yeezus rapper's political goals.

"#kanyeforpresident," he wrote.

Will Kanye select Big Sean to be his vice president? Or could it be Jay Z?! All we know is that the Internet has big plans for 'Ye's campaign, even if this turns out to be one giant joke. While Kanye's Video Vanguard Award speech left people confused and somewhat cringing after he made sure to apologize and then re-insult a couple of artists, including Justin Timberlake, the least impressed person of the night award goes to A$AP Rocky.