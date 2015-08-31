Justin Timberlake Responds to Kanye West's Jab During Video Vanguard Award Speech—Find Out What He Thought!

It wouldn't be a Kanye West speech without some jabs thrown in, right?

Even when 'Ye was trying to apologize for his remarks about various artists in the past, he still managed to insult one during his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs Sunday night: Justin Timberlake. Yeezus called out Justin, who lost Album of the Year in 2013, for crying.

"The contradiction is: I do fight for artists, but in that fight I somehow was disrespectful to artists. I didn't know how to say the right thing, the perfect thing," Kanye said onstage. "I just...I sat at the Grammys and saw Justin Timberlake and Cee-Lo lose. Gnarls Barkley and the Future Sex album...Justin, I ain't trying to put you on blast but I saw that man in tears, bro. And I was thinking like, he deserves to win album of the year."