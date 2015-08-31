Miley Cyrus Is Practically Naked on the 2015 MTV VMAs Red Carpet—See Her Topless (And Pants-less!) Ensemble

Miley Cyrus obviously heard our "What will she wear next?" question and raised us with, well, nothing.

The 2015 MTV VMAs host took to the red carpet in a look that's almost indescribable. Almost. The star donned two strategically placed silver straps over her chest and a crystal-effect miniskirt—and we use the word "skirt" loosely, because it's essentially just two pieces of blinged-out macramé barely covering her front and butt. What we're trying to say is that Miley's basically naked.

And this is a designer look, y'all. Yup—Miley's rocking Versace.