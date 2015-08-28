How Many Times Will Miley Cyrus Be Censored at the MTV VMAs? Place Your Bets!

The MTV Video Music Awards are always one of the wildest, most scandalous award shows of the year. Not as crazy as the Association of Government Accountants Awards! We hear s—t gets crazy when those guys get together.
The bedazzled cherry on top of the VMAs sundae is its host: Miley Cyrus. That girl is outrageous in every sense of the word and most importantly, she gives absolutely zero you-know-whats about what people think of her. That combination is both deadly and awesome. Basically, we can't wait to see what she does on Sunday.
The network is also anxious for her hosting gig at the VMAs, but for a different reason. They definitely know she'll do a great job, but they also know that Miley likes to just be Miley, which means they will have a delay during the live show. A little "wiggle room" for Miley antics, if you will. They'll probably have their hand hovering over the giant red "CENSOR" button all night.
"We have [planned] a lot of wide camera shots and a lot of audience reaction shots," VMAs executive producer Van Toffler told Billboard. "And we have a delay so we're prepared for her."
So, do you guys want to bet how many times she'll be censored? From swear words to nudity to wardrobe malfunctions (planned or accidental), Miley has a lot to play around with if she wants to become the VMA censor champion.
That means any time she gets bleeped or the camera has to pan away or the sound cuts off or we cut to the audience instead of seeing what's onstage is a censor. We thought keeping track of all her moments that must be shielded from the masses would be a fun game to play as the show goes on. Kind of like your own Academy Awards ballot, but with possible onstage blunt smoking and F-bombs.
So place your bets and count along with us!
Here is our official Miley censor count: 19
Price is Right rules apply here, obvs. Make your guess as close as possible without going over. And we'll see you guys on Sunday for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards!