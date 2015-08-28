How Many Times Will Miley Cyrus Be Censored at the MTV VMAs? Place Your Bets!

The MTV Video Music Awards are always one of the wildest, most scandalous award shows of the year. Not as crazy as the Association of Government Accountants Awards! We hear s—t gets crazy when those guys get together.

The bedazzled cherry on top of the VMAs sundae is its host: Miley Cyrus. That girl is outrageous in every sense of the word and most importantly, she gives absolutely zero you-know-whats about what people think of her. That combination is both deadly and awesome. Basically, we can't wait to see what she does on Sunday.