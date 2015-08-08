WELCOME!

The New E! Online Is Here!
JuneteenthBachelor NationFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Miley Cyrus Weighs in On Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" Video: "That's Supposed to Be a Good Example?"

Swift, who has met Cyrus several times in the past, has not commented.
By Corinne Heller Aug 08, 2015 7:53 PMTags
MusicMiley CyrusTaylor SwiftKendrick Lamar2015 MTV VMAs
Miley Cyrus, Taylor SwiftVevo; Getty Images

UPDATE: In an ironic twist, it looks as though Miley Cyrus was actually filmed with a gun in her hand for Lolawolf's music video for their track titled "Bitch" well before her comments below were made.

Hmmm...and considering how candid the former Disney darling is, we're guessing we'll hear directly from her about what she has to say about that!

________

Someone's probably not joining the squad...

In an interview with Marie Claire for its September 2015 issue, which features her on the cover, Cyrus busted out some harsh words about fellow pop star Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" video. The femme fatale and revenge-themed clip features a slew of the singer's celebrity pals showing off fight moves while dressed in sexy outfits.

"I don't get the violence revenge thing," Cyrus, who has been both celebrated and criticized for her own racy looks and antics, told the magazine. "That's supposed to be a good example?" the 22-year-old added. "And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my t-tties out? I'm not sure how t-tties are worse than guns."

"There is so much sexism, ageism, you name it," she added. "Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he's cool. I do it and I'm a druggie whore."

Swift, 25, who has met Cyrus several times in the past, and Lamar, 28, who appears in the "Bad Blood" video, have not commented.

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' wildest concert pics

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cyrus appears on the cover of the magazine wearing a sexy, sleeveless, high neck, black, gray and white, jeweled cutout mini dress.

It's a relatively demure look for the former Hannah Montana star, who has in the past two years showcased nude and nearly naked looks for other outlets, in her "Wrecking Ball" music video, at her concerts and on her social media pages.

Trending Stories

1

Goodbye, Snooki: What Happened in the Jersey Shore Finale

2

Megan Fox's Romance With MGK Is 'Very Different' From Her Marriage

3

Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding

READ: Taylor Swift not amused by Miley Cyrus' lesbian face swap of her and Justin Bieber?

Mark Seliger/Marie Claire

PHOTOS: Miley Cyrus' naked and nearly nude looks

Trending Stories

1

Goodbye, Snooki: What Happened in the Jersey Shore Finale

2

Megan Fox's Romance With MGK Is 'Very Different' From Her Marriage

3

Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding

4

Marques Houston Defends His Engagement to 19-Year-Old Fiancée Miya

5

Here's the Heartwarming Reason Lady Gaga Gave Her Jacket to a Fan