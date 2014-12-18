WARNING: There are major spoilers ahead for the final episode of Serial. We repeat: the following article has spoilers about info that was revealed in "What We Know." If you have not yet listened to episode 12, please, for the love of MailChimp, do not read on!

That's it, Serial fans. We're done. The journey has been magical, but it's over...at least until season two's story.

Sarah Koenig has finished telling the story about her year-long investigation into the murder case of Hae Min Lee and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed. And while we never expected the type of ending where Sarah dramatically reveals: "I know who did it! And this is how they did it and why," we were certainly expecting some type of closure. We admit, our expectations were low because really, how much more could Sarah and her team reveal about the case that they hadn't already covered over the past 11 weeks?