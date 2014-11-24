You watch Law & Order reruns on the regular, but you're not listening to Serial? Really?!

Serial is the new crime drama that everyone is talking about. What makes it different is: It's an audio podcast, and it's real.

A spinoff of the radio program This American Life, the addictive show is already pulling in a million listeners per episode, which is way more than some TV shows.

A reporter, Sarah Koenig, unveils information week by week in the case of a 1999 murder of a Baltimore-area high school student, Hae Min Lee. She talks to friends of the victim, potential suspects and the man serving time for the crime, Adnan Syed.

We don't want to give too much away, but we will tell you why you should be on the Serial bandwagon!