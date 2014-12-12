Serial season two: The Internet coming after Best Buy and metaphorically killing it.

If you are not a fan of Serial, this story might go over your head. But if you aren't a fan of Serial but love Internet outrage, stay anyway.

On Thursday, Best Buy tweeted a joke/jab that referenced the murder case that's being investigated on the super successful podcast Serial. TL;DR version: the key witness in the case says he saw the suspect with the body of the 18-year-old girl who was murdered in the parking lot of Best Buy. He also says that the man convicted of the crime called him from a pay phone from Best Buy. But there are no pay phones at that particular Best Buy, and depending on what you believe, there never were.