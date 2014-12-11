Stephen Colbert Deems Serial's Sarah Koenig as His ''Favorite Guest of All Time''

  By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Thu., Dec. 11, 2014 3:06 PM

Sarah Koenig, Stephen Colbert

Comedy Central

Stephen Colbert's Comedy Central show is quickly coming to an end and just now is he revealing who is favorite guest is. And trust us, we didn't see this one coming either…

During last night's interview with Serial's Sarah Koenig—you know, that crazy podcast that all of your co-workers can't stop ranting about—the late-night show host admitted that she was his "favorite guest of all time." Whoa there, bold statement.

"What does it mean to have the most popular podcast in history?" Colbert asked her, because after all, Serial did just pass the 5-million-listeners mark and it's only been around since October!

"What is the benefit of doing this?" he continued.

RELATED: Here's everything we still want to know about Serial

"Well, I'm here," Koenig said bluntly, proving that flattery will get you just about anywhere with Colbert.

"You're my favorite guest of all time right now," he replied.

Of course, to be fair, there are still a few episodes in the pipeline so that prestigious title may in fact go to someone else, but we digress.

Serial will conclude its first season next Thursday, but if you're wondering what burning questions we currently have, take a look here.

Oh, and how could we forget: Congratulations, Sarah!

