Stephen Colbert's Comedy Central show is quickly coming to an end and just now is he revealing who is favorite guest is. And trust us, we didn't see this one coming either…

During last night's interview with Serial's Sarah Koenig—you know, that crazy podcast that all of your co-workers can't stop ranting about—the late-night show host admitted that she was his "favorite guest of all time." Whoa there, bold statement.

"What does it mean to have the most popular podcast in history?" Colbert asked her, because after all, Serial did just pass the 5-million-listeners mark and it's only been around since October!

"What is the benefit of doing this?" he continued.