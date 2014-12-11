Days of the week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Serial, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. What IS the deal with Jay?

2. Why does that girl have so much trouble pronouncing MailChimp?

3. What was the Adnan rumor that Sarah dismissed in episode 11?

4. Does Sarah think Adnan did it or not?

5. Who really killed Hae?

6. What is season two going to be about?

7. If we believe Jay's story: Why, if Adnan needed to get to track practice to create an alibi, did he do such a s--ty job? No one remembers seeing him definitively!

8. How many letters does Adnan receive now that Serial has become so popular?

9. Who made the "suspicious-sounding" phone call to Adnan when he was at Cathy's?

10. Why exactly did Asia switch her story about the library alibi? What happened?