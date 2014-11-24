How Jennifer Lopez Makes Iggy Azalea Feel Like a "Pile of Dog Poo"

She might have closed out the American Music Awards in an epic way, but Iggy Azalea isn't feeling too great about herself despite the knockout performance.

Say what?!

The rapper, who won favorite rap/hip-hop album and best rap artist, posted on Twitter that her fellow performer Jennifer Lopez makes her feel like a "pile of dog poo" (LOL). But it's not what you think!

Iggy and J.Lo performed their song "Booty" together and not only nailed it, but they also reminded everyone of how amazing Jenny from the Block really is…and Iggy agrees! The "Fancy" rapper tweeted, "And of course @jlo made me look like a pile of dog poo standing next to her because she's so perfect. seriously tho, i love her. babeville."

You're not alone, Iggy. Honestly, who doesn't love Lopez?

It's pretty hard not to be into her amazing voice, unbelievable dance moves or her flawless body when she's shaking it all on the stage. The duo even managed to surprise viewers multiple times when J.Lo branched off and did her own dance break that was filled with booty shaking and even some twerking.