2014 American Music Awards: Complete List of Winners!

Tonight's 2014 American Music Awards was full of A-list winners!

Iggy Azalea had an amazing night with her wins for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop Album. The Aussie rapper beat Eminem for the awards, making for a sweet comeback after his diss at her the other week.

"This award is the first award I've ever won in my entire life and it means so much to me that it is for Best Hip-Hop, because that's what inspired me to move to America and pursue my dreams and it's what helped me when I was a teenager to escape and to get through my life and to better times," the "Fancy" crooner said during her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, the guys of One Direction took home three awards!

But Iggy and 1D weren't the only big winners during tonight's AMAs. Here's a complete list of all the winners from tonight's 2014 American Music Awards.