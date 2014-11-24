Oops! Fergie Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing "L.A. Love" at American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before taking the stage, Josh Duhamel had the honor of introducing his wife to the show.

"I really couldn't be happier to introduce the next performer. She's a solo artist, a member of the Black Eyed Peas…She also makes really cute babies," he shared. "Please welcome my favorite Cali girl, Mrs. Fergie Ferg."

"L.A. Love" is the first single off Fergie's new album. With help from YG and DJ Mustard, the singer hoped to spread the energy of Los Angeles all around the world.

"All these amazing things are happening. It's good vibes," she shared with E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "We're sending L.A. love throughout the world. L.A. Love movement."

Wardrobe malfunction or not, Fergie's figure was fabulous and she's still got that killer voice that made "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Fergalicious" such big hits.

Welcome back to the music scene, girl! We're glad to have you back.