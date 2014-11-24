Oops! Fergie Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing "L.A. Love" at American Music Awards

What happened there Fergie Ferg?
The Black Eyed Peas singer suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction Sunday night while performing her first solo single in nearly eight years.
In the final moments of her performance of "L.A. Love," Fergie attempted to take her jacket off with one hand. Unfortunately, it stuck to her onesie and then her butt!
While she eventually got it ripped off just in time for the final note, viewers couldn't help but notice the awkward ending to an overall special performance.
Before taking the stage, Josh Duhamel had the honor of introducing his wife to the show.
"I really couldn't be happier to introduce the next performer. She's a solo artist, a member of the Black Eyed Peas…She also makes really cute babies," he shared. "Please welcome my favorite Cali girl, Mrs. Fergie Ferg."
"L.A. Love" is the first single off Fergie's new album. With help from YG and DJ Mustard, the singer hoped to spread the energy of Los Angeles all around the world.
"All these amazing things are happening. It's good vibes," she shared with E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. "We're sending L.A. love throughout the world. L.A. Love movement."
Wardrobe malfunction or not, Fergie's figure was fabulous and she's still got that killer voice that made "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Fergalicious" such big hits.
Welcome back to the music scene, girl! We're glad to have you back.