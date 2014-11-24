Taylor Swift Cries During Selena Gomez's Heartbreaking AMA Performance, Gets Some Serious Side Eye

Taylor Swift was moved to tears by Selena Gomez's debut performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" at the 2014 American Music Awards.
The
country pop star was clearly feeling her BFF's pain, but that didn't stop a few fellow audience members from shooting her some serious side eye. But, hey, T.Swift sang it herself—haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
The "Shake It Off" singer went through a lot of emotions during Sunday night's show. When she wasn't crying with Selena, she was dancing with Justin Bieber's on-off love in the audience—and Lorde, too! She also performed her don't-cross-me single "Blank Space" for the first time on live TV. She played up her boy crazy, man-eating persona during the fiery (literally!) performance, but she showed her true colors when it came time to accept The Dick Clark Award for Excellence, presented to her by Diana Ross.
"I am blown away to have received an award from Diana Ross, who over the course of her career just stood up for herself so many times in a time when it was not popular for a woman to stand up for herself," she said. "I am so honored. Thank you for coming. You're beautiful."
"Dick Clark—Dick Clark was a visionary," she said. "He fought for music to be at the forefront of our minds and on our televisions as much as possible. I'm so unbelievably ecstatic that his family chose to honor me and that the AMAs chose to honor me with this."
She even took the opportunity to speak out on her anti-streaming stance (sorry, Spotify), saying, "And lastly, you, you guys! To the fans who went out and bought over a million copies of my last three albums, what you did by going out and investing in music and albums, you are saying that you believe in the same thing that I believe in—that music is valuable, and that music should be consumed in albums, and that albums should be consumed as art and appreciated, and I love you so much."
"I love getting to know you," she said, addressing her fans. "I love talking to you online. I love having a glimpse into your life and I'm so unbelievably happy that you want to have a glimpse into my life. Thank you so much."
Class act!