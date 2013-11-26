Katy Perry Brings Cheerleader With Down Syndrome to 2013 AMAs

Once again, Katy Perry continues to show she has a big heart.

The "Roar" singer invited an Arizona teen with Down Syndrome to accompany her to Sunday's 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Per Good Morning America, Megan Squire, a cheerleader from Verrado High School in Buckeye, flew with her family to L.A. on Friday, where she met up with 29-year-old Perry the next day.

She came at the behest of the hitmaker who learned about Squire in a video submitted to her "'Roar' With Katy Perry Contest," the grand prize of which saw Perry stage a live concert at the winning high school, which aired on GMA.