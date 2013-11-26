Katy Perry's Stylist Explains Geisha-Inspired Outfit at AMAs: We Love Japan!

Katy Perry was inspired to dress like a geisha because she digs the fashion. That's all.

"Katy and I both love Japan," the pop star's stylist, America's Next Top Model creative director Johnny Wujek, exclusively tells E! News, explaining the inspiration behind the kimono-style gown that she wore to sing "Unconditionally" last night at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Her outfit and the staging have drawn criticism for glorifying what amounted to the indentured servitude of women, one of the darker aspects of historical Japanese culture.

"The people are so kind, there's so much there visually," explains Wujek, who would not comment on the backlash. "Just walking around [in Japan], you feel something. We wanted to try and encompass that in the performance somehow, almost a tribute."