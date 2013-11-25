Taylor Swift Hits 2013 AMAs in Same Gold Dress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore on Shoot With Harry Styles

Taylor Swift made for one very glam golden girl at Sunday night's 2013 American Music Awards in her Julien Macdonald mini dress, but she wasn't the first leggy lady to rock the sexy look.
Yep, before Swift walked the red carpet at the annual awards show in the glittering design, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in the teeny-weeny number—with Swift's ex, no less!
The British babe posed alongside Tay-Tay's former flame Harry Styles and the rest of the One Direction boys in the pages of Glamour's August 2013 issue in the strapless metallic number.
Huntington-Whitely flaunted her cleavage with the frock's plunging neckline, but the singer took a more modest route, having a sheer illusion lining added that was sure to aid in the prevention of any unwanted wardrobe malfunctions. (No nip slips here!)
Nevertheless, both gals proved the sultry look was made for the cameras, with Huntington-Whiteley stealing the spotlight from her 1D costars in the Glamour shoot, and Swift heating up the AMAs red carpet and even landing a spot on our best dressed list.
Which gilded gal rocked the look better? Sound off in the comments!