How Taylor Swift Stays in Shape Despite Avoiding the Gym—Watch Now for Her Fitness Secrets!

Taylor Swift sizzled on the 2013 Amercan Music Awards red carpet in a sexy Julien Macdonald mini dress that showed off her legs, arms and décolletage!
And since the singer looked amazingly toned at the annual awards show in her skin-baring number, we just had to get her to spill on the secrets of her fabulously fit figure.
But if you suspect the cute crooner is a slave to the gym in order to get her smokin'-hot body, think again.
"I do things that don't feel like working out, like I dance a lot, I do a lot of hiking," she revealed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her fitness regimen. "In my mind, if it seems like I'm working out, I don't want to do it."
We're sure plenty of gals can relate, but the 23-year-old admitted there are certain occasions where she has to rely on more traditional exercises.
"If it's like the middle of winter or something, I'll go on a treadmill," she said. "I don't like it, I don't enjoy it, but you have to stay active, I guess."
We know we'd also prefer hitting the dance floor or hiking trail too, but we'd happily log time on the treadmill if it could get us looking as amazing as Taylor!