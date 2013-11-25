2013 American Music Awards: 5 Things You Didn't See on TV

Last night's American Music Awards was full of smash hit performances, but there was a lot of action going down when the cameras weren't rolling at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live.

Here, we give you five things you didn't see on TV:

How Do Rumors Get Started: Katy Perry and Harry Styles were asked to take a photo together backstage. The "Unconditionally" singer joked they shouldn't because people would think they were dating.