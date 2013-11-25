Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional With Crying Cats for American Music Awards Performance—Check It Out!

Miley Cyrus gave one of her more subdued performances during the 2013 American Music Awards.

The belated birthday girl belted "Wrecking Ball" while a digital cat sang along on the screen behind her.

But in case viewers weren't distracted enough by the lip-synching feline, Miley definitely didn't disappoint with her outfit.

The "We Can't Stop" singer wore a cat-print two-piece leotard that showed off, well, almost everything.

In what has quickly become her signature fashion, Miley opted for extremely high-cut bottoms that gave Smilers (and millions of people everywhere) a glimpse at her bod.

But don't get too startled. The ensemble wasn't that much different than the one that she wore during her MTV EMAs performance.