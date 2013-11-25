Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bangs at the 2013 American Music Awards

Star shows off a new cut

By Cinya Burton Nov 25, 2013 1:22 AMTags
TrendsBeautyHairKylie JennerAmerican Music Awards
Kylie Jenner, American Music AwardsJason Kempin/Getty Images

The Kardashian clan is going through some major hair changes!

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of the famous family to debut a new hairstyle. At tonight's American Music Awards the 16-year-old flaunted wispy bangs.

The new fringe comes just days after Khloe Kardashian Odom showed off much lighter locks while traveling internationally to promote the Kardashian Kollection clothing line. And of course, her golden color was very similar to sister Kim Kardashian's dirty blond strands.

Although Kylie was accompanied by sister Kendall Jenner, it seems she is the only one with a new ‘do. Kendall's gorgeous brunette strands were slicked back behind her shoulders—but otherwise untouched.

What do you think of Kylie's new  bangs?

PHOTOS:  Red carpet arrivals at the AMAs

