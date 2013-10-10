2013 American Music Awards: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake Lead Nominations

Rising rap duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will face off against the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake as the nominations for the 41st Annual American Music Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Will.i.am and Kelly Clarkson unveiled the five key categories live Thursday on Good Morning America. Afterwards, they headed over to a press conference at B.B. King's Blues Club in Times Square to reveal the rest of the nominees.

Leading the pack with six nominations is Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who garnered nods for Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Thrift Shop" among others.

Trailing just behind was Swift and Timberlake with five noms a piece. The country songbird earned a nomination for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Red while the former N' Syncer nabbed Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for The 20/20 Experience.