Well, Liz Lemon did it. She went to there. And by there, we mean the end of 30 Rock.

The NBC comedy aired its final episode tonight, and no words can accurately convey the emotions we are feeling in our Tina Fey-loving hearts right now. But as it turns out, we have to say something. Even though we are still in denial, let's break down the series finale of 30 Rock by talking about the moments that made us laugh and the moments that made us cry during the hour long send-off:

Laughs Then Tears: Liz's yoda impression right before the final time we'd hear that opening credits music. We laughed and quickly collapsed into tears. We were not off to a great start.