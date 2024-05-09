NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kendall Jenner Shares Why She's Enjoying Her "Kidless Freedom"

Kendall Jenner—who is the sole Kardashian among siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob and Kylie without her own kid—shared why she’s not in any rush to start a family.

Kendall Jenner much prefers the fun aunt life for now. 

In fact, the Kardashians star—who is the sole sibling among Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to not have any kids—recently explained why she's perfectly content being childfree. 

"When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids," the 28-year-old shared in a Vogue profile published May 9. "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom."

Still, since Kendall is aunt to 14 blood-related nieces and nephews, she still plans on becoming a mom eventually. 

In fact, she hopes to emulate fellow supermodel Christy Turlington's personal life, saying, "Relationships mean so much to me, and I can't wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family."

Of course, Kendall has opened up her life to partners in the past. The middle Kardashian sister has been linked to Harry Styles, NBA star Devin Booker, and most recently rapper Bad Bunny—whom she dated for most of 2023. 

And while the 818 Tequila founder split with the latter back in December, the duo appeared to be getting cozy at an after-party for the 2024 Met Gala—which Bad Bunny cochaired along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth—May 6. 

At the Ápres Met event, which was hosted by fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted looking cozy on a couch together.  

Of course, the duo may have simply been catching up as old friends. After all, Kendall shared she's going through a journey of self-discovery at the moment. 

"This is a transitional period for me," she added to Vogue. "I think I'm in my Saturn return. I'm so tired emotionally, but I think it's good. It's almost like I'm purging something for my 30s. That's my theory."

Read on to catch up on all the Kardashian-Jenner family members' love lives. 

Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

She briefly dated Odell Beckham Jr. until news broke of their split in April 2024.

As a source told E!, Kim is "open to finding love again if she meets the right person." 

Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

