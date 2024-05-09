Kendall Jenner Shares Why She’s Enjoying Her "Kidless Freedom"

Watch : Exes Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Spotted Getting Cozy At 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner much prefers the fun aunt life for now.

In fact, the Kardashians star—who is the sole sibling among Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to not have any kids—recently explained why she's perfectly content being childfree.

"When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids," the 28-year-old shared in a Vogue profile published May 9. "Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom."

Still, since Kendall is aunt to 14 blood-related nieces and nephews, she still plans on becoming a mom eventually.

In fact, she hopes to emulate fellow supermodel Christy Turlington's personal life, saying, "Relationships mean so much to me, and I can't wait to have a life with someone one day, to have kids, to create a family."

Of course, Kendall has opened up her life to partners in the past. The middle Kardashian sister has been linked to Harry Styles, NBA star Devin Booker, and most recently rapper Bad Bunny—whom she dated for most of 2023.