Pregnant Jenna Dewan Poses Naked in Front of Open Window in Riskiest Photo Yet

Watch : Pregnant Jenna Dewan Seeking Millions From Ex Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Income

Jenna Dewan is stepping up the pregnancy photo game.

The Step Up star, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Steve Kazee's second baby, took maternity photos to new heights by sharing a pic of herself posing in front of an open window while completely naked.

In the May 8 shot posted to Instagram, Jenna—who also shares son Callum, 4, with Steve and daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum—stood next to a floor-to-ceiling window, covering her breasts with her hands while gazing at the beautiful cityscape from her high-rise room. Alongside the snap, the Rookie actress wrote, "One more month."

Naturally, fans were wowed by the cheeky photo, with one social media user commenting, "Room with a view."

"I was like, 'What is she wearing?'" another user quipped. "'Oh, nothing.'"

And while this may be the first time Jenna has bared all of her skin since announcing she was expecting baby No. 3 in January, it's not the first time she's bared all emotionally. Back in April, the 43-year-old got candid about how she's gearing up to welcome a third little one while also raising two kids.