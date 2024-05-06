Channing Tatum Accuses Ex Jenna Dewan of Using “Delaying Tactics” Amid Financial Legal Battle

Watch : Pregnant Jenna Dewan Seeking Millions From Ex Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Income

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's divorce continues to grow contentious.

Though the Step Up alums—who share 10-year-old daughter Everly—broke up almost six years ago, their divorce proceedings continue, with Channing's continued earnings from the Magic Mike franchise at the center of the dispute. Last month, Jenna filed a petition seeking a portion of Channing's total profits from the films and which accused her ex of hiding part of his earnings.

However, in new court documents obtained by E! News, Channing—who is engaged to Zoë Kravitz—says Jenna's accusations are false.

"I have never denied Petitioner her share of any community assets or income," he said in a May 2 filing. "I have always agreed for Petitioner to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities."

Channing continued, "During our marriage, Petitioner had equal access to our business managers and financial records. We communicated about our work and various projects on a regular basis. Since our separation, Petitioner has had complete access to all our financial records for all activities during our marriage and since separation."

The documents also argue that Jenna's petition are intended to further impede their divorce.