Ashley Graham’s 2-Year-Old Son Roman Gets Stitches on His Face

Watch : Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

Ashley Graham's son is healing after an injury.

The model said that her 2-year-old son Roman—who she shares with husband Justin Ervin—recently needed stitches after getting hurt above his eye.

She shared a photo of his face with blood above his eyebrow on May 2, writing, "6 stitches for my brave Roman."

Ashley didn't share details on the post about how Roman was injured.

She welcomed the toddler—as well as his twin brother Malachi—in January 2022, completing their family of five alongside older son Isaac Ervin, 4.

"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all."

The A New Model author unveiled the first photo of her little ones the following month in a post explaining that her postpartum journey had been challenging.