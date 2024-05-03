Ashley Graham’s 2-Year-Old Son Roman Gets Stitches on His Face

Ashley Graham's son is healing after an injury.
The model said that her 2-year-old son Roman—who she shares with husband Justin Ervin—recently needed stitches after getting hurt above his eye.
She shared a photo of his face with blood above his eyebrow on May 2, writing, "6 stitches for my brave Roman."
Ashley didn't share details on the post about how Roman was injured.
She welcomed the toddler—as well as his twin brother Malachi—in January 2022, completing their family of five alongside older son Isaac Ervin, 4.
"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all."
The A New Model author unveiled the first photo of her little ones the following month in a post explaining that her postpartum journey had been challenging.
"My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," she wrote. "This has not been easy, but it's so worth it."
But she's learned to tune out the external voices when it comes to navigating parenthood and making decisions about her boys.
"There's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child," the 36-year-old said on The Daily Show in February 2023, noting that she'd decided not to stop breastfeeding her twins when they were 5 months. "This is not working here. Both of you want both of these. This is a lot of work."
And it seems to have worked out for the best, as she gushed at the time, "These little guys are so strong and so happy. So I don't think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids."