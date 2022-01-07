Ashley Graham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Justin Ervin

Watch : Ashley Graham on What Christian Siriano Brought to the Fashion Industry

Party of five!

Ashley Graham and filmmaker husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin boys. They join big brother Isaac Ervin, whom Graham and Ervin welcomed in January 2020.

"Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here," Graham wrote on Instagram Stories Friday, Jan. 7. "They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

The names of Graham and Ervin's newborn sons were not revealed.

Fans had a feeling the little ones were about to arrive after Graham shared in a Jan. 6 TikTok video that she "was supposed to give birth 5 days ago."

"Made it full term today (40 weeks!)," she also wrote on Instagram Saturday, Jan. 1, "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."