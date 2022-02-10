Ashley Graham Shares First Pic of Twin Boys—and Reveals Their Sweet Names

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Right now, Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are enjoying double joy.

A month after giving birth, the 34-year-old model shared the very first photo of the her newborn twin boys—and finally revealed their adorable names.

"Malachi & Roman," Graham wrote on Instagram." My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. this has not been easy, but it's so worth it."

The pic shows Graham sitting on a couch while holding both babies and breastfeeding Roman. Ervin, who took the photo, commented, "More proud of you than words can express."

Indeed, he's in awe of everything his wife does. "I can't express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys," he wrote in an IG post of his own. "'Impressive' is too small. 'Amazing' is closer. 'Mother' is perfect. I love you."