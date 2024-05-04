Where Nia Sioux Stands With Her Dance Moms Costars After Skipping Reunion

Watch : Nia Sioux Reveals Co-Stars' Reaction to Her Skipping 'Dance Moms' Reunion

Safe to say Nia Sioux isn't a save-your-tears-for-your-pillow type.

Because it was an enthusiastic yes for the Dance Moms alum when a pal asked if she'd direct a series of videos for the Ad Council's "Seize the Awkward" campaign showing that a check-in with a pal needn't be a whole, uncomfortable production.

"A lot of people struggle with their mental health, including me," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And it's a great message knowing not only are there people outside that can help you, but you can lean on a friend as well."

And the soon-to-be UCLA grad is lucky enough to have a great team behind her.

There's Kenzie Ziegler, a fellow Dance Moms OG, who agreed to appear in the Ad Council campaign, a collab with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation. "I'm really grateful for our friendship," said Nia, noting she can't actually remember life before they connected as kids. "And I'm happy that she was so open to talking about mental health. I know how this subject was so close to her heart."