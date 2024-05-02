Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Spousal Support Decision Revealed

Watch : Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Chateau Marmont Incident

A judge won't order Britney Spears to give away a piece of her income in future spousal support.

After the pop star and ex Sam Asghari finalized their divorce, the judgment revealed more details about the breakup—including that the court will not order spousal support from either Britney or Sam.

The pair is instead dividing up their property based on a private settlement agreement. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the former couple have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

Their divorce docs reveal that the couple officially separated on July 30, 2023, and Sam filed for divorce about two weeks later.

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," reads the May 2 paperwork, noting that both the singer and fitness mogul "acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time."