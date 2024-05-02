Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Spousal Support Decision Revealed

A judge won't order Britney Spears to give away a piece of her income in future spousal support.
After the pop star and ex Sam Asghari finalized their divorce, the judgment revealed more details about the breakup—including that the court will not order spousal support from either Britney or Sam.
The pair is instead dividing up their property based on a private settlement agreement. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the former couple have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."
Their divorce docs reveal that the couple officially separated on July 30, 2023, and Sam filed for divorce about two weeks later.
"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," reads the May 2 paperwork, noting that both the singer and fitness mogul "acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time."
According to the paperwork, their marital partnership officially ends on her 43rd birthday—December 2, 2024—which is when their "single" status will be restored. A judge has signed off on their request.
Sam, 30, and Britney, 42, got married in June 2022 but decided to unravel their union just a year later.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Sam wrote on Instagram Story in August 2023. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
She was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004 and to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.
