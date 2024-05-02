13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Privately Married Partner Elise Months Ago

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman revealed that she privately married her wife Elise in the fall of 2023 after the couple met on Hinge in 2021.

Watch: Tommy Dorfman's "Overwhelmed" by Support After Coming Out

Tommy Dorfman is hard launching her marriage.

The 13 Reasons Why star revealed that she and wife Elise eloped while they were visiting Los Angeles in 2023, and chose to keep the marriage private until they were ready to share it with the world.

Tommy and Elise met on Hinge in 2021 when the 31-year-old had moved back to New York after years of living in Los Angeles. And while she wasn't looking for anything serious as she'd recently gone through a divorce from ex Peter Zurkuhlen, Tommy and Elise knew they had something special.

"The first few months of our relationship set the tone for how we would eventually get married," Tommy wrote in a Vogue essay published May 2. "We got engaged two months into dating."

And although they did adopt a Great Dane puppy after six months, the couple waited a year before moving in together, with Tommy joking, "Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion, and fate."

And while they planned an elopement—and even went so far as to buy outfits they dreamed of wearing for their wedding—the decision to get married in 2023 was a spur of the moment one, especially because California is the only state that offers confidential marriages services—something Tommy and Elise very much appreciated as they wanted to keep their marriage private.

Instagram/Tommy Dorfman

Once they got back to New York, they only shared the news with one friend who took wedding portraits for them.

"While it didn't feel like something we needed to flaunt publicly in any way," Tommy continued, "it was still the biggest moment in our lives together and we yearned for the memory of our love—and these beautiful dresses we bought—to be immortalized."

The couple will continue to keep their personal life private—Elise doesn't even follow her wife on Instagram—however, Tommy said it was important for them to share their love publicly.

Instagram/Tommy Dorfman

"We do see the benefit of celebrating our love with the world," she said in Vogue, "and, frankly, the importance of people seeing trans and queer love en vogue."

Tommy also shared the news on her Instagram May 2, writing alongside photos from their post-wedding shoot, "i married my best friend and didn't tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year. we bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect. a few weeks ago we decided to say let's celebrate this our way, so we we something for @voguemagazine and @vogueweddings because we love each other and the world should know!!!! ok???!"

Tommy and Elise aren't the only stars to enjoy a private elopement. Keep reading for more stars who kept their weddings a secret.

Instagram
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

The Marvel star and Warrior Nun actress married in an intimate ceremony in Massachusetts on Sept. 9, 2023.

Instagram
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

Naomi confirmed she tied the knot with the actor in a June 10 Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their surprise wedding.

Instagram
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

The celebrity hairstylist and The White Lotus star confirmed that they tied the knot in an April 26 Instagram, sharing photos of Kim Kardashian and Shania Twain at their wedding.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who share three children, married in 2008 when she was expecting their first child, daughter Honor. "We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" she told Glamour U.K in 2022. "It wasn't planned."

The actress continued, "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!"

Instagram
Johnny Costello & Kimberly Perry

"Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'" Kimberly Perry shared about her secret wedding to Johnny Costello on Instagram on Dec. 18. "On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever."

Instagram
Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

Two months after announcing their baby news, the Casper actress revealed that she and the celebrity hairdresser tied the knot!

Instagram
Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The actress announced she wed Robert Sweeting in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sept. 12, writing, "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett

The WandaVision star subtly revealed she and the musician had tied the knot by referring to him as her "husband" during an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Variety.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

In May 2021, a source revealed to E! News that the This Is Us star privately married the actress after about a year together.

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

The pop star exchanged vows with the real estate broker during an intimate May 2021 ceremony held at her home in Montecito, Calif. 

A source told E! News, "There were only about 20 guests, close family and friends. It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

The couple has since split.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas shortly after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a second, larger wedding with more friends and family in France months later.

The couple has since split.

Instagram
Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

The Transparent co-stars eloped in July 2018—and the bride had a last-minute fashion emergency. After seeing that the actress wore a periwinkle dress on her big day, a commenter wrote she had "loved the white one, too."

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and former Project Runway host secretly obtained a marriage license and wed the German rocker in early 2019. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Twitter
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

"The House That Built Me" singer revealed in 2019 that she and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot. E! News confirmed that they got married on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tenn. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

After a 10-year relationship, the pop star and Australian actor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tennessee over Christmas 2018. Cyrus wore a satin Vivienne Westwood gown for the top-secret affair. The pair has since divorced.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Joe Scarborough & Mika Brezezinski

The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. Vanity Fair reported that they got married alongside the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement in 2018. 

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Robin Wright & Clement Giraudet

The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in August 2018, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum

The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July 2018 in the Adirondacks. They split in 2019

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Cardi B & Offset

The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September of that year. 

Snapchat
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in February 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.

The couple has since split.

Instagram
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in February 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

In late 2017, the singer and actress announced she and her boyfriend eloped in Hawaii. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles in 2017. 

The couple has since split.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski

The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress was pregnant with their first child.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee

The Fast & Furious star announced in February 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker. Tyrese and Samantha split in 2020.

darthvadenz/Instagram
Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke

The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February 2017.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

After announcing their first pregnancy, everyone was buzzing about the potential for a real life Jackie and Kelso wedding. But the That 70s Show lovebirds kept their 2015 nuptials well under wraps.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Despite their now (relatively) public romance, the two actors were über private about their 2012 wedding. Thanks to a collab with Martha Stewart Weddings, we do know Lively wore a Marchesa dress and that it happened on a plantation in South Carolina. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

The actors said "I do" in a secret ceremony back in 2015. Later that year they welcomed their first child together, daughter Arlo.

photos
View More Photos From Secret Star Weddings and Elopements
