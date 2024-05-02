13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Privately Married Partner Elise Months Ago

Watch : Tommy Dorfman's "Overwhelmed" by Support After Coming Out

Tommy Dorfman is hard launching her marriage.

The 13 Reasons Why star revealed that she and wife Elise eloped while they were visiting Los Angeles in 2023, and chose to keep the marriage private until they were ready to share it with the world.

Tommy and Elise met on Hinge in 2021 when the 31-year-old had moved back to New York after years of living in Los Angeles. And while she wasn't looking for anything serious as she'd recently gone through a divorce from ex Peter Zurkuhlen, Tommy and Elise knew they had something special.

"The first few months of our relationship set the tone for how we would eventually get married," Tommy wrote in a Vogue essay published May 2. "We got engaged two months into dating."

And although they did adopt a Great Dane puppy after six months, the couple waited a year before moving in together, with Tommy joking, "Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion, and fate."