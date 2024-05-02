13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Privately Married Partner Elise Months Ago

Tommy Dorfman is hard launching her marriage.
The 13 Reasons Why star revealed that she and wife Elise eloped while they were visiting Los Angeles in 2023, and chose to keep the marriage private until they were ready to share it with the world.
Tommy and Elise met on Hinge in 2021 when the 31-year-old had moved back to New York after years of living in Los Angeles. And while she wasn't looking for anything serious as she'd recently gone through a divorce from ex Peter Zurkuhlen, Tommy and Elise knew they had something special.
"The first few months of our relationship set the tone for how we would eventually get married," Tommy wrote in a Vogue essay published May 2. "We got engaged two months into dating."
And although they did adopt a Great Dane puppy after six months, the couple waited a year before moving in together, with Tommy joking, "Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion, and fate."
And while they planned an elopement—and even went so far as to buy outfits they dreamed of wearing for their wedding—the decision to get married in 2023 was a spur of the moment one, especially because California is the only state that offers confidential marriages services—something Tommy and Elise very much appreciated as they wanted to keep their marriage private.
Once they got back to New York, they only shared the news with one friend who took wedding portraits for them.
"While it didn't feel like something we needed to flaunt publicly in any way," Tommy continued, "it was still the biggest moment in our lives together and we yearned for the memory of our love—and these beautiful dresses we bought—to be immortalized."
The couple will continue to keep their personal life private—Elise doesn't even follow her wife on Instagram—however, Tommy said it was important for them to share their love publicly.
"We do see the benefit of celebrating our love with the world," she said in Vogue, "and, frankly, the importance of people seeing trans and queer love en vogue."
Tommy also shared the news on her Instagram May 2, writing alongside photos from their post-wedding shoot, "i married my best friend and didn't tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year. we bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect. a few weeks ago we decided to say let's celebrate this our way, so we we something for @voguemagazine and @vogueweddings because we love each other and the world should know!!!! ok???!"
Tommy and Elise aren't the only stars to enjoy a private elopement. Keep reading for more stars who kept their weddings a secret.