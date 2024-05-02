Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Settle Divorce 8 Months After Breakup

Watch : Britney Spears Says "It's So Weird" Being Single

Britney Spears is at a new crossroads in her life's journey.

Eight months after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the "Toxic" singer after one year of marriage, the former couple have settled their divorce, as seen in documents obtained by E! News.

The documents marked the divorce as uncontested, meaning both Britney and Sam (born Hesam Asghari) have appeared in the case and "have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Sam for comment but has not heard back.

Sam filed for divorce in August, just over a year after their June 2022 nuptials.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his August 17 Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

The 30-year-old, who stared dating Britney in 2016, continued, "S--t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."