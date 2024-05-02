Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Settle Divorce 8 Months After Breakup

Britney Spears is at a new crossroads in her life's journey.
Eight months after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the "Toxic" singer after one year of marriage, the former couple have settled their divorce, as seen in documents obtained by E! News.
The documents marked the divorce as uncontested, meaning both Britney and Sam (born Hesam Asghari) have appeared in the case and "have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."
E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Sam for comment but has not heard back.
Sam filed for divorce in August, just over a year after their June 2022 nuptials.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his August 17 Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
The 30-year-old, who stared dating Britney in 2016, continued, "S--t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
For her part, Britney shared her feelings on the split just one day later.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 18. "6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"
"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I've always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" the 42-year-old—who was previously wed to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jaden James, 17—continued. "You're supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile !!!"
In the weeks following the news of their split, rumors began to form that Sam would challenge the prenuptial agreement the former couple had put in place—rumors he was quick to dispel.
"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Sam's rep Brandon Cohen said on his behalf in a statement to E! News Aug. 17. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."
He added, "Sam has always and will always support her."
In fact, when Britney's memoir The Woman in Me—which details her marriage to the fitness instructor—was published in October, Sam expressed his excitement for his ex.
"I'm freaking proud of her" he said in a video published by TMZ October 26. "I hope she takes over the world."
And of being referred to by Britney as a "gift from God" in the book, Sam added, "That part made me smile."
For a look back at the former couple's romance, keep reading.