How to Apply Skincare in the Right Order, According to TikTok's Fave Dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

When it comes to creating a beauty routine, it is more than skin deep.

After all, it's important to understand what your skin type is and the skin concerns you want to address, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines (among many others). Plus, you'll need to consider your lifestyle habits and environment before formulating a regimen.

Sounds daunting? Don't freak out just yet. Because board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss—a.k.a TikTok's beloved #PillowtalkDerm—isn't gatekeeping her beauty tips and tricks.

"Skincare layering can seem overwhelming," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, "but it's important to think of your routine on a weekly view versus a daily view in order to get all of the ingredients you need to achieve your skin goals."

Luckily, she's breaking down the best way to approach skincare and how to properly apply your products, so you can put your best face forward.