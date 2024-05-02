How to Apply Skincare in the Right Order, According to TikTok's Fave Dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss

When it comes to creating a beauty routine, it is more than skin deep.
After all, it's important to understand what your skin type is and the skin concerns you want to address, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines (among many others). Plus, you'll need to consider your lifestyle habits and environment before formulating a regimen.
Sounds daunting? Don't freak out just yet. Because board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss—a.k.a TikTok's beloved #PillowtalkDerm—isn't gatekeeping her beauty tips and tricks.
"Skincare layering can seem overwhelming," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, "but it's important to think of your routine on a weekly view versus a daily view in order to get all of the ingredients you need to achieve your skin goals."
Luckily, she's breaking down the best way to approach skincare and how to properly apply your products, so you can put your best face forward.
What is the best order to apply skincare products?
Before Dr. Idriss lays out the foundation, she says you'll want to create different routines for the daytime and nighttime.
"For the morning," she shared, "your skincare routine should be simple, yet effective to get you out the door. After washing your face with just water, use a serum that tackles your skin's biggest issue. For example, if it's pigmentation, go for a brightening serum. Next, use a moisturizer that's ideal for your skin type and environment. And last, always, always wear the damn sunscreen."
And although you'll incorporate similar steps in the evening, this is where you can be a lot more intentional.
"At night, start off with a cleanser to wash away all the makeup, sunscreen and grime from the day," Dr. Idriss advised. "A few nights a week, incorporate an exfoliating acid product, like an AHA mask or BHA toner (depending on your skin type). Then, follow up with an eye cream."
And if you're skeptical about eye creams, Dr. Idriss has a solution.
"Your targeted serum can double-up as an eye cream," she explained. "For example, using a brightening serum under your eyes to tackle dark circles. Next, use your targeted serum(s). And finally, finish with a moisturizer."
How many skincare products do you need?
You (and your bank account) will appreciate this, as Dr. Idriss revealed, "You don't need a 12-step skincare routine at night."
Instead of focusing on how many products to use, she noted it's important to analyze what your skin needs that week. Maybe you're dealing with hormonal acne breakouts or maybe your under eyes need a boost after not getting enough sleep.
Another factor to keep in mind? "I've found that the best way to layer multiple serums in your routine is from lightest to thickest," the Dr. Idriss skincare founder added, "so your products don't pill."
What is the best way to incorporate products that target specific skin concerns?
When it comes to addressing skin issues, repeat after us: Work smarter, not harder.
"Focus your skincare routine on your biggest skin issue and tackle one problem at a time," the facial rejuvenation expert recommended. "Also, look for multi-ingredient products that may actually help you tackle secondary problems at the same time, versus single ingredient stories."
Most formulas that target skin problems, she said, "fall into one of three categories: an exfoliating acid, a targeted serum, a retinol or even a prescription—which will guide you on how to layer."
Now, if you're applying retinol—which Dr. Idriss noted you can start using in your late 20s—you'll want to take baby steps with it.
"The name of the game is consistency over intensity," she shared. "Start low and go slow with an over-the-counter percentage retinol, like a 0.3 percent. Start by incorporating it one to two times a week and slowly build your way up."
What are the takeaways?
All in all, less is more.
"It's important not to get carried away and overdo it with your products," the dermatologist expressed. "Creating a routine develops habits for yourself. And skincare should be self-care, it shouldn't be overwhelming."