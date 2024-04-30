Why Darren Criss Says He Identifies as "Culturally Queer"

How Glee Honored Its Quarterback

After Monteith's sudden and tragic death from combined drug intoxication in 2013 at the age of 31, questions arose about how Glee would handle his passing and Finn's absence on the show (with Murphy telling E! News they even considered ending the series).

After taking an extended hiatus, Glee addressed Monteith's death in "The Quarterback," a beautiful tribute episode that revealed Finn had died. It was an emotional and somber hour of television, both on-screen and off as each cast member was given a change to honor Monteith in the episode.

"Almost everything in that episode is from the first take of every performance because the actors and the crew had a really hard time shooting it,' Murphy said at the time. "I've never seen a crew that you can't continue shooting because they've left the room sobbing. It was very hard. I struggled even working on it because what they felt, not just about Finn but Cory."

The episode ended with Michele, Monteith's girlfriend, singing Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," and Rachel returning to McKinley to hang a plaque in the choir room featuring a picture of Finn and a quote from him that reads: "The show must go...all over the place...or something."

Matthew Morrison said of the filming, "[Lea] had one of the first songs we filmed for the episode and she did it so beautifully and after, she said something like, 'It can't be harder for anyone else than it was for me.' So, we knew we had to show up because our leader stepped forward and kind of gave permission to all of us to do it. I don't think we could have done it without her."

In an In Memoriam piece penned for Entertainment Weekly in 2013, Murphy revealed the ending he and the writers originally envisioned for Finchel's journey on the show.

"Rachel comes back to Ohio, fulfilled and yet not, and walks into Finn's glee club," he explained. "'What are you doing here?' he would ask. 'I'm home,' she would reply. Fade out. The End."