Kendall Vertes Reveals Why Mother Jill Is Still the Ultimate Dance Mom

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

More than a decade after Kendall Vertes' Dance Moms debut, the 21-year-old finally made her way to the top of the pyramid—and then directly into the Daytona surf.

"I sure did," she reflected in an exclusive interview with E! News of helping the James Madison Dukettes win their fifth NDA national championship. Though, she allowed, "Being on a college dance team is very different from the competitive dancing that we've done."

Though she did pull off the front aerial mom Jill Vertes once chided her to perform on-camera because she "needed to stay stretch." Joked Kendall, "I pulled that out. My back is still hurting!"

And, naturally, Jill was on hand to cheer on her little Kendall.

"Oh my god, she's at every game," Kendall confessed to fellow Dance Moms alums Chloé Lukasiak, JoJo Siwa, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland and Kalani Hilliker while discussing their May 1 reunion special. "She and my dad drove to Florida from Pittsburgh. They didn't want to fly. They were at every performance. If you watch the video, you can see my dad, like, fist pumping in the air."