Chelsea Handler Reacts to Rumors She's Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Rumor

Will Chelsea Handler be holding a diamond in the near future?

It appears not, as the comedian shot down rumors she would be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their upcoming season.

In an Instagram Story posted April 28, the 49-year-old shared a screenshot saying she had "inked a deal" to join the franchise, but Chelsea was quick to note, "This is not true."

Chelsea's casting rumors surfaced after several RHOBH stars said goodbye to the show ahead of season 14.

Annemarie Wiley shared last month that she will not be returning after one season on the Bravo show, writing on Instagram that "disappointed is an understatement."

Fellow cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff also announced she would be leaving after three season, saying in an April 14 Instagram video, "It's very bittersweet. Never did I think I would've been asked to do this show in a million years — let alone film it for three seasons."