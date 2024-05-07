Cardi B Closes the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Jaw-Dropping Look

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Cardi B Steals the Show in the Biggest Gown of the Night

Cardi B never disappoints at the Met Gala.

No shrinking violet, the "WAP" rapper is known for spraying her fashion sensibilities all over the place when she ascends those famous carpeted stairs at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and this year was no exception.

Taking the "Garden of Time" theme for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit to dramatic lengths, Cardi wore a voluminous black gown that took up the whole courtyard—so being one of the last stars to walk the red carpet made perfect sense, she needed the room! The 31-year-old accessorized with a black turban and eye-popping diamond and emerald jewelry, coordinated with her dagger-sharp green nails. (See all the over-the-top red carpet fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.)

Last year, Cardi wore four looks before the night was through, a one-woman tribute bonanza to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

"Every single time that I got to the Met, it's fun of course," she told Vogue for a video chronicling her 2023 Met Gala prep. But it was also admittedly nerve-wracking, "maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it's so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening."