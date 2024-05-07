Proof Karlie Kloss Is Looking Met Gala 2024 Right in the Eye

Met Gala staple Karlie Kloss hit the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 to celebrate the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit. See her look.

By Gabrielle Chung May 07, 2024 1:32 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesKarlie KlossE! Insider
Watch: Met Gala: 50 of the Biggest Stars Who Have Slayed on Fashion’s Biggest Night!

Karlie Kloss is ready to set up camp at Met Gala 2024.

On May 6, the supermodel made a glamorous return to the New York City ball, which is themed "The Garden of Time" this year in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit.

For the red carpet occasion, she paid close attention to detail, stepping out in a Barbie pink gown featuring bejeweled floral embellishments. With her hair styled by Irinel de León using Living Proof products, Karlie paired her head-turning frock with Swarovski jewels. (Click here to see every star on the red carpet.)

Of course, Karlie is no stranger to fashion's biggest night. In fact, the Project Runway host knows that the gold shift dress with black puff sleeves she wore to the 2019 party—which many fashion critics thought didn't match up to the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme—will now forever live on as a meme.

photos
Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

"This was the Met Gala that I think I broke the internet, but not in a good way," she said in a November video with Vogue. "I still get trolled about this look, where I was 'looking camp straight in the eye.'"

The 31-year-old added with a laugh, "I'll accept it. Honestly, I deserved that one."

 

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

And last year, Karlie made waves again with her Met Gala arrival. The Kode with Klossy founder announced that she and husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their second child, showing off her baby bump in black skin-tight gown by Loewe adorned with strands of pearls in honor of the Karl Lagerfeld theme that night.

"Baby's first Met Gala," Karlie told E! News at the time. "It's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."

Karlie and Joshua welcomed baby boy Elijah in July, joining their older son Levi, 3.

For more star sightings at this year's Met Gala, keep reading.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Awkwafina

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jonathan Bailey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sam Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivier Rousteing

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Paloma Elsesser

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jude Law

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tessa Thompson

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Chloe Sevigny

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eiza González

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Cabello

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Carpenter

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Michelle Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

John Shearer/WireImage

Linda Evangelista

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lena Mahfouf

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.