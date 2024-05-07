Proof Karlie Kloss Is Looking Met Gala 2024 Right in the Eye

Karlie Kloss is ready to set up camp at Met Gala 2024.
On May 6, the supermodel made a glamorous return to the New York City ball, which is themed "The Garden of Time" this year in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit.
For the red carpet occasion, she paid close attention to detail, stepping out in a Barbie pink gown featuring bejeweled floral embellishments. With her hair styled by Irinel de León using Living Proof products, Karlie paired her head-turning frock with Swarovski jewels. (Click here to see every star on the red carpet.)
Of course, Karlie is no stranger to fashion's biggest night. In fact, the Project Runway host knows that the gold shift dress with black puff sleeves she wore to the 2019 party—which many fashion critics thought didn't match up to the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme—will now forever live on as a meme.
"This was the Met Gala that I think I broke the internet, but not in a good way," she said in a November video with Vogue. "I still get trolled about this look, where I was 'looking camp straight in the eye.'"
The 31-year-old added with a laugh, "I'll accept it. Honestly, I deserved that one."
And last year, Karlie made waves again with her Met Gala arrival. The Kode with Klossy founder announced that she and husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their second child, showing off her baby bump in black skin-tight gown by Loewe adorned with strands of pearls in honor of the Karl Lagerfeld theme that night.
"Baby's first Met Gala," Karlie told E! News at the time. "It's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."
Karlie and Joshua welcomed baby boy Elijah in July, joining their older son Levi, 3.
