Watch Karlie Kloss Get Choked Up While Discussing Her Bond With Baby Levi

Watch : Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

Karlie Kloss' son Levi has officially cracked the code to her heart.

The model and entrepreneur, 29, got emotional while discussing her relationship with her 12-month-old son on Today, sharing that it was instant love from "the moment he was placed in my arms."

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she told Hoda Kotb, her voice cracking as she spoke. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

The Kode With Klossy founder, who welcomed her son with husband Joshua Kushner in March 2021, described parenting as "wild," adding, "It's the greatest joy I never knew. It's the best."

Karlie also admitted that since becoming a mom, her viewpoint on life and what's most important has fundamentally shifted.

"Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well," she acknowledged before jokingly adding, "I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."