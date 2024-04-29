How Dance Moms Trauma Bonded JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker & More of the Cast

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

Nearly eight years after she stopped living on the dance floor, JoJo Siwa is simply living for the very active group chat she shares with her fellow Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland.

"I don't respond, but I die laughing about what they said," JoJo revealed, reflecting on the flurry of texting that went down before the group joined E! News in studio for an exclusive interview. "'Do you have a hairspray? Does anyone have a nail clipper?' I was like, 'You girls.'"

There was a fair amount of outfit coordination happening as well, after Chloé and Kendall showed up to film the May 1 reunion special (airing on Lifetime at 8 p.m. and available to stream the next day) in the same dress. "Different colors," acknowledged Kendall. "Yours was a little bit longer." But bottom line, insisted JoJo, "They looked cute."