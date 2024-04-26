Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ Red Carpet Date Night Scores Them Major Points

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With Husband Patrick

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes did not fumble their latest date night.

The former soccer player and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrived dressed to impress when stepping out together on the red carpet for 2024's TIME100 Gala in New York.

For the outing, Brittany rocked a two-piece set that included a cropped top adorned in shimmering chain links and a satin black maxi skirt. To top off the look, the 28-year-old wore her hair in a stylish updo and accessorized with diamond bangle bracelets. Meanwhile, Patrick, also 28, opted for a simple all-black suit, though he made sure to add in a few chain necklaces to coordinate with his wife's sleek 'fit.

The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—attended the event to celebrate Patrick's inclusion on this year's TIME100 list, where he was honored for his many achievements in football, including winning the 2024 Super Bowl and being named league MVP twice.

But Patrick won't let any of that praise go to his head.