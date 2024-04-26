Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ Red Carpet Date Night Scores Them Major Points

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes stepped out for the TIME100 Next Gala, turning heads on the red carpet with their sleek, coordinating looks.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes did not fumble their latest date night. 

The former soccer player and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback arrived dressed to impress when stepping out together on the red carpet for 2024's TIME100 Gala in New York. 

For the outing, Brittany rocked a two-piece set that included a cropped top adorned in shimmering chain links and a satin black maxi skirt. To top off the look, the 28-year-old wore her hair in a stylish updo and accessorized with diamond bangle bracelets. Meanwhile, Patrick, also 28, opted for a simple all-black suit, though he made sure to add in a few chain necklaces to coordinate with his wife's sleek 'fit. 

The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—attended the event to celebrate Patrick's inclusion on this year's TIME100 list, where he was honored for his many achievements in football, including winning the 2024 Super Bowl and being named league MVP twice.

But Patrick won't let any of that praise go to his head. 

"You have to build a consistency of a career," he told TIME in an interview published April 16. "You see that in any sport. I've had a great run. I think I've done a great job so far."

Noting that he's yet to achieve what legends like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have, he added, "There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can't take it for granted that you did it the year before." 

And this isn't Brittany and Patrick's first date night since the NFL star won the Super Bowl. Back in March, the couple jetted off to Los Cabos, Mexico, for a vacation with their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 16 months. 

And while photos from the luxe vacation proved the family of four were enjoying the sun on their beach vacay, Brittany admitted she was also recovering from an injury during the trip. 

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Story March 6, alongside a selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Keep reading for more cute moments between Patrick and Brittany: 

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

