These Stars Broke the Rules to Sneak in Selfies at the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

Pics or it didn't happen.

That may be the thought process some Met Gala attendees had when it came to their decision to sneak in a selfie or two during this year's soirée on May 6—despite the rumored ban. But with all the jaw-dropping fashion for "The Garden of Time" dress code (see every look here), can you really blame them?

Inside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ayo Edebiri snapped a pic with Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott, and Cardi B gave social media users a close-up of her jaw-dropping look at her table. And when Lizzo decided to stick with tradition by getting a Met Gala bathroom selfie, Uma Thurman and Stella McCartney joined in on the fun.

But if you're not familiar with the reported no-selfie rule, allow us to explain: Nine years ago, Page Six wrote that guests of the 2015 Met Gala received notices informing them, "The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala."

Though Vogue has never confirmed or denied the rumored restriction, the highly gossiped-about guidelines may not have come as a huge surprise to fans. After all, Vogue's Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour had already made it clear she's not the biggest selfie fan.