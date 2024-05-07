These Stars Broke the Rules to Sneak in Selfies at the 2024 Met Gala

While there are reports of a no-selfie rule at the Met Gala, that didn't stop stars like Ayo Edebiri, Nicholas Galitzine and Kaia Gerber from sneaking in a few snaps.

By Elyse Dupre May 07, 2024 3:14 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024Met GalaCelebrities
Watch: Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Reveals Why She’s Returning After Skipping the Last 5 Years! (Exclusive)

Pics or it didn't happen.

That may be the thought process some Met Gala attendees had when it came to their decision to sneak in a selfie or two during this year's soirée on May 6—despite the rumored ban. But with all the jaw-dropping fashion for "The Garden of Time" dress code (see every look here), can you really blame them? 

Inside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ayo Edebiri snapped a pic with Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott, and Cardi B gave social media users a close-up of her jaw-dropping look at her table. And when Lizzo decided to stick with tradition by getting a Met Gala bathroom selfie, Uma Thurman and Stella McCartney joined in on the fun.

But if you're not familiar with the reported no-selfie rule, allow us to explain: Nine years ago, Page Six wrote that guests of the 2015 Met Gala received notices informing them, "The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala."

Though Vogue has never confirmed or denied the rumored restriction, the highly gossiped-about guidelines may not have come as a huge surprise to fans. After all, Vogue's Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour had already made it clear she's not the biggest selfie fan.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances

"I've never taken a selfie," she said in a 2014 episode of the magazine's "73 Questions" series, "and I don't plan to start now." (Although, that would change when Kim Kardashian snapped a few photos with Anna in 2022).

But make no mistake: The 2024 Met Gala guests wouldn't be the first to bend the rule. Who could forget that 2017 selfie snapped in the bathroom at the Met featuring Kim, Kylie JennerKendall JennerA$AP RockyParis JacksonBrie Larson and many, many more? Or the photo Billie Eilish took with Elle FanningMaya Hawke and Halle Bailey in the restroom last year?

And if you can't help but want to take a peek at the pics, keep scrolling for star-studded selfies at the 2024 Met Gala.

TikTok/Lizzo

Lizzo, Uma Thurman & Stella McCartney 

All the rumors are true, yeah—the Grammy winner filmed a TikTok in the Met bathroom with the actress and the designer.

Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi B

Of course the rapper had to give fans a close-up of her show-stopping Windowsen look.

Instagram/Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri, Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerber, Troye Sivan & Rachel Sennott

The Bear actress served up a selfie with her fellow stars.

Instagram/Karlie Kloss

Amanda Gorman, Imaan Hammam & Karlie Kloss

The models and the National Youth Poet Laureate winner struck a pose on the carpet.

Instagram/Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman & Phoebe Dynevor

And dearest reader, you must see the Call Us What We Carry author's snap with the Bridgerton star, too!

TikTok/Lil Nas X

Troye Sivan & Lil Nas X

The musicians filmed a quick TikTok while making their way down the red carpet. 

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Venus Williams & Serena Williams

The tennis star aced their selfie game.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

4

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Glam Came Together Seconds Before Red Carpet