Maya Hawke Reveals the Character She Wished Survived Stranger Things

Maya Hawke revealed that she too was devastated when one character died on Netflix's Stranger Things. Find out which Hawkins resident Maya still mourns here!

The truth is setting Maya Hawke free. 

The Stranger Things star, who plays Robin on the Netflix drama, revealed her honest thoughts about the show's many characters while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And, like many viewers who tuned in for season four, Maya shared that she wished that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, made it out alive in the season finale.

She declared, "I don't think he should've died."

Nonetheless, Maya did admit that she thinks Stranger Things "has too many characters."

Maya's honest take on season four comes almost a week after she told Rolling Stone that she'd be honored if her character died in the fifth and final season. "Well, it's the last season," she said at the time, "so people are probably going to die." 

She continued, "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

As for Maya's thoughts on the size of the cast, she's not the first Stranger Things star to express this opinion. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, suggested the same solution for the oversized cast at the season 4 premiere.

"There were like 50 of us," Brown said to Variety. "I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.' The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones."

So far, in addition to Eddie, the series has notably killed off Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Alexei (Alec Utgoff) and Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).

We'll see who else is on the chopping block when Stranger Things debuts its fifth and final season on Netlix.

