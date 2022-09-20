Maya Hawke Reveals the Character She Wished Survived Stranger Things

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

The truth is setting Maya Hawke free.

The Stranger Things star, who plays Robin on the Netflix drama, revealed her honest thoughts about the show's many characters while taking a lie detector test for Vanity Fair. And, like many viewers who tuned in for season four, Maya shared that she wished that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, made it out alive in the season finale.

She declared, "I don't think he should've died."

Nonetheless, Maya did admit that she thinks Stranger Things "has too many characters."

Maya's honest take on season four comes almost a week after she told Rolling Stone that she'd be honored if her character died in the fifth and final season. "Well, it's the last season," she said at the time, "so people are probably going to die."

She continued, "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."