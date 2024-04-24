Glen Powell Reveals Why He Leaned Into Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Affair Rumors in SNL Monologue

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney know how to create a showmance.

Not only did the pair steal hearts as rivals-turned-lovers in Anyone But You, but they also managed to channel real-life romance rumors into box office success. As it turns out, Sydney was completely in control of the dating speculation, according to her costar.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," Glen told the New York Times in an interview published April 24. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

And as both the rom-com's star and executive producer, Sydney said she was "on every call" regarding the unique marketing strategy.

"I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas," the Euphoria actress—who is engaged to her producing partner Jonathan Davino—told the Times. "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative."