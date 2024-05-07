Kylie Jenner's Bombshell 2024 Met Gala Look Proves That She Likes It Hot

Watch : Did Timothée Chalamet Influence Kylie Jenner’s Style? She Says…

For Kylie Jenner, a heart-shaped neckline is a girl's best friend.

The Kardashians star became the latest member of her family to take a cue from the Marilyn Monroe book of bombshell style to attend the Met Gala, ascending the steps May 6 in timeless fashion.

Kylie suited this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code in a structured but fitted strapless ivory gown with a dramatic train, deciding that gentlemen would prefer brunettes on this particular occasion. (And she's not the only one turning heads, see every celeb here.)

This, of course, wasn't the first time the 26-year-old stole the show at the annual soiree, as her appearances stretch all the way back to 2016. And over the years, the beauty mogul has served up some head-turning looks.

In fact, for last year's occasion, Kylie wore a red-hot custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier gown. But it was it was her ensemble the year before that really caused a stir when she wore an ivory Off-White ball gown and baseball cap paired with a short veil.