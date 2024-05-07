Kylie Jenner's Bombshell 2024 Met Gala Look Proves That She Likes It Hot

Kylie Jenner is the latest in her family to channel Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet, going full bombshell glamour at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in New York.

For Kylie Jenner, a heart-shaped neckline is a girl's best friend.

The Kardashians star became the latest member of her family to take a cue from the Marilyn Monroe book of bombshell style to attend the Met Gala, ascending the steps May 6 in timeless fashion.

Kylie suited this year's "The Garden of Time" dress code in a structured but fitted strapless ivory gown with a dramatic train, deciding that gentlemen would prefer brunettes on this particular occasion. (And she's not the only one turning heads, see every celeb here.)

This, of course, wasn't the first time the 26-year-old stole the show at the annual soiree, as her appearances stretch all the way back to 2016. And over the years, the beauty mogul has served up some head-turning looks.

In fact, for last year's occasion, Kylie wore a red-hot custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier gown. But it was it was her ensemble the year before that really caused a stir when she wore an ivory Off-White ball gown and baseball cap paired with a short veil.

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

And though the beauty mogul faced criticism over her look, but Kylie later shared she wasn't fazed by what people had to say, especially when it came to the reason behind wearing her wedding-esque outfit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"To be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't going to go," Kylie said in a May 2022 YouTube video. "I was like 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil [Abloh]', and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today. To honor him."

As she explained of her dedication to the late designer, "It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It's so much more special to me that I don't care what people think. It's very special."

But Kylie isn't the only one in attendance with a special look. Keep reading to see what every member of her family picked out for the 2024 Met Gala:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In vintage Givenchy. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

In Oscar de la Renta.

