Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shares the Most Valuable Lesson Her Kids Have Taught Her

Jenna Dewan is no rookie when it comes to parenting.
The Rookie actress, who is pregnant with her and fiancé Steve Kazee's second baby, recently shared insight into busy life with two kids. And this includes revealing the most important lesson she's learned raising daughter Everly, 10—whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum—as well as her and Steve's son Callum, 4.
"I let them be who they are and I try to just guide them gently without putting my own agenda on them," the 43-year-old exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day celebration, presented by Aquaphor, at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles April 23. "I really just try to watch them and learn from them and guide them."
This has helped strengthen their bond. "If you are conscious about it, you can start to see that they are reflecting back to you all aspects and different aspects and it's like a prism of yourself," she said. "So it's like a very beautiful and incredible learning, growing relationship."
Jenna announced in January that she is pregnant with her and Steve's second child together. As they prepare to expand their family, the Step Up alum is spending extra one-on-one time with Callum and Everly.
"I wanna get in my quality time with both of them right now," she said, "knowing that my attention will be kind of split coming up soon."
And that quality time has been taking in her kids' favorite activities. As she noted, "So lots of driving, lots of going to basketball and lots of going to Irish dance classes and lots of movie nights. We're really soaking it up."
Read on to hear more from Jenna about motherhood...