Christina Applegate Suffering From "Gross" Sapovirus Symptoms After Unknowingly Ingesting Poop

Watch : Christina Applegate Battling 30 Lesions on her Brain Amid Painful MS Journey

Christina Applegate is getting candid about a crappy experience.

The Dead to Me star graphically detailed her recent bout of sapovirus, a virus commonly transmitted through fecal-oral contact, colorfully joking that the illness led to "pissing out of my ass for a few days."

"I'm gonna be gross," Christina—who also struggles with multiple sclerosis—shared on the April 23 episode of her MeSsy podcast. "I woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning in a pool of s--t. Didn't know it happened, and having MS at 3 o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun."

According to Christina, the health ordeal all began a few weeks ago when someone "real close" to her "dropped the ball" and brought home COVID-19, leading to her contract the virus for the first time. Due to her already being immunocompromised from MS, Christina experienced more severe symptoms, including a chest infection and a speeding heart rate.

"I was so dizzy," she recalled to cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler. "I was so sick. I couldn't eat. I couldn't anything."