Christina Applegate Gives Glimpse Into Her "New Normal" While Prepping for First Event Since MS Diagnosis

Just over a year after Christina Applegate announced her battle with MS, the actress is preparing for a “very important ceremony.” Read her message below.

Watch: Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is sharing an update with her fans amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress, 50, posted a picture of several walking sticks to Twitter Oct. 27 and noted she was deciding which one to bring to her first public event since sharing her MS diagnosis.

"I have a very important ceremony coming up," Applegate wrote. "This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

After seeing her post, a follower tweeted about using activator poles. "The activator is what I use daily," Applegate replied. "Love mine. But these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS so wasn't sure if that was appropriate haha."

The Emmy winner announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021. "Hi friends," she tweeted at the time. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it." 

She then asked for time and space as she navigates this new journey. 

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'We wake up and take the indicated action,'" the Dead to Me star continued. "And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Over the past year, Applegate has given her fans occasional updates on social media. On her birthday in November, for instance, she reflected on what her life has been like.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for #SeeHer

"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote on Twitter. "Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."

